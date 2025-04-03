PROLEPILLED

Trump Issues PRE-CRIME Deportations, TYT's Public Meltdown, War with Iran, Capitalism and Psychology
Mad Crab's avatar
Mad Crab
Apr 03, 2025

— Trump begins pre-crime arrests and deportations— Trump continues to saber rattle with Iran— The Hypocrisy of TYT in their public feud between Cenk and Francesca Fiorentini— Capitalism and psychology— Epstein victim found almost dead in car accident?Follow our links: https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

