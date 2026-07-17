UFO Files 4 Is EVEN WORSE

For months, corporate media and UFO enthusiasts hyped this up as a historic step toward "full transparency" regarding non-human intelligence. But once you actually open the files, the entire narrative completely falls apart into high-level, bureaucratic comedy.



Instead of clean, high-definition sensor data proving the existence of exotic crafts, the public was treated to declassified folders filled with empty sky footage, blurry optical glares, and hand-drawn sketches that look like they were made on hotel stationery.



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