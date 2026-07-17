PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

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UFO Files 4 Is EVEN WORSE

On July 10, 2026, the Department of War dropped the highly anticipated fourth tranche of its PURSUE declassification initiative, releasing 40 previously classified files.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 17, 2026

For months, corporate media and UFO enthusiasts hyped this up as a historic step toward "full transparency" regarding non-human intelligence. But once you actually open the files, the entire narrative completely falls apart into high-level, bureaucratic comedy.

Instead of clean, high-definition sensor data proving the existence of exotic crafts, the public was treated to declassified folders filled with empty sky footage, blurry optical glares, and hand-drawn sketches that look like they were made on hotel stationery.

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