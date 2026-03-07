PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

US Troops Told Iran War Is Biblical Prophecy To Usher In Armageddon

As the conflict enters its second week, a wave of complaints has hit the Pentagon.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 07, 2026

Service members claim that high-ranking commanders are using official readiness briefings to preach about the "End Times" and the imminent return of Jesus.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture