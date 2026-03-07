US Troops Told Iran War Is Biblical Prophecy To Usher In Armageddon

Service members claim that high-ranking commanders are using official readiness briefings to preach about the "End Times" and the imminent return of Jesus.



If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE