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We Decoded Trump’s Latest Speech… The World Is Changing.

Why is Operation Epic Fury really happening?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 06, 2026

Why are Trump's latest speeches so weird? As gas prices skyrocket and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, we look past the headlines to find the connection between Trump’s latest speeches and the coming Energy Lockdowns.

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