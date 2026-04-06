We Decoded Trump’s Latest Speech… The World Is Changing.

Why are Trump's latest speeches so weird? As gas prices skyrocket and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, we look past the headlines to find the connection between Trump’s latest speeches and the coming Energy Lockdowns.

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