We Just Entered the FALLOUT Timeline (It’s Happening)

Is the Fallout timeline actually starting? As of this week in February 2026, the New START Treaty has officially expired, leaving the US and Russia with zero nuclear limits for the first time in decades.

In the Fallout universe, the collapse of global diplomacy led to the Great War of 2077. Today, we’re seeing the “Free-for-All” era begin in real time. From the death of nuclear “handshakes” to China’s secret weapons testing and the sudden breakthrough in Fusion Core technology, the parallels are getting too close for comfort.

#Fallout #fallout4 #geopolitics #VaultTec #questioneverything

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@PROLEPILLED)

🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)

🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab

Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo

Dissent In Bloom: https://x.com/DissentinBloom

FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:

🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled