The journey toward technocracy and creeping fascism in America (and indeed, escalating authoritarianism in the broader Western world) isn’t a bug, but a feature. It was capitalism following its own logic. And under the second Trump administration, we see that logic fully realized: surveillance squared off against democracy, commodified data weaponized, and “efficiency” recast as control.

Power’s Extension

Capitalism’s imperatives, which are efficiency, consolidation, and accumulation, naturally produce technocracy, where decisions are executed by code, dashboards, and algorithms. In the U.S., that process leapt into overdrive under the second Trump term, spearheaded by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Created by executive order on January 20, 2025, and heavily influenced by Elon Musk, DOGE is an interagency juggernaut with unprecedented access to government IT systems across federal agencies, which includes those that manage trillions in payments and personal data.

DOGE has filled key federal tech roles with allies from Palantir and SpaceX, meaning that the very architects of surveillance now oversee sensitive government systems.

Capital’s Data Engine

Palantir Technologies, from the outset a state-aligned firm, has become the flagship weapon of Trump’s technocratic consolidation. Since the second Trump inauguration, Palantir has secured hundreds of millions to billions in federal contracts, from the Pentagon’s global AI initiative (some $795 million), a sprawling $10 billion Army software consolidation deal, to projects at the FAA, CDC, IRS, and State Department.

Its platforms, Foundry and Gotham, are being stitched into systems across government that amalgamate tax records, health information, immigration files, and more. As critics warn, this isn’t just an “update” but a whole federal data monoculture, a “master database” of Americans’ lives ripe for subjugation.

Internally, Palantir’s actually causing quite an uproar. Over a dozen former employees have gone public, condemning the company’s ethical collapse and its complicity in enabling authoritarian governance. Linda Xia, a former engineer, described the data aggregation project as a “data iceberg; what floats now is terrifying, but we don’t know what’s hidden beneath.”

Digital IDs and Citizenship Tracking

In June 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, under Trump, rolled out a centralized national citizenship database that combines immigration files with Social Security records and potentially motor vehicle data to police voting eligibility. Built with minimal public transparency and widely criticized as a violation of civil rights, the database might serve not just to establish legitimacy, but also to target. Once fragmented, Americans’ identities are now channeled into unified access points, which is a hallmark of authoritarian monitoring.

Running parallel to this is America’s Real ID system, now fully enforced across the United States, although the Real ID Act itself was passed in 2005. Its enforcement was deferred until the Trump administration brought it into effect in May 2025, making it mandatory for domestic air travel and entry into federal facilities. Real IDs mandate the collection of full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, proof of legal presence, and two proofs of residence, with data verified against the SSA and DHS systems. Most crucially, states must maintain electronic databases that share records across jurisdictions.

Regulation LARPing As Liberty

Meanwhile, in the name of innovation and leadership, the Trump administration has advanced a vision of digital finance that presents its primary aim as decentralizing power, but it’s really more about embedding control within the state and within the infrastructure of capital itself.

Executive Order 14178, issued on January 23, 2025, officially prohibited any efforts within the U.S. (or abroad) by federal agencies to create, launch, or promote a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It also disbanded prior frameworks and mandated a working group to craft a federal regulatory regime for digital assets within 180 days. This move, framed as preserving privacy and resisting state overreach, instead consolidates technocratic control through rigid regulatory walls.

Moreover, in March 2025, another executive order (EO 14233) created a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a broader Digital Asset Stockpile, to be funded from assets seized in law enforcement or civil actions. The state now holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Cardano as strategic, seizable reserves, akin to gold or oil.

Stablecoins As Public Surveillance

Rather than fostering decentralized alternatives, the administration has propelled stablecoins into the mainstream, with chains.

The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025, sets a stringent regulatory framework: stablecoins must be backed one-for-one by U.S. dollars or high-quality liquid assets, disclose reserve compositions monthly, and meet anti-money-laundering (AML) requirements. The law’s rapid passage with bipartisan support in the Senate (68–30) and House (308–122) speaks to the urgency in legitimizing these private, dollar-linked currencies.

This is basically just technocratic governance via private channels, as financial flows (payments, savings, transfers, etc.) can be controlled, monitored, and shaped by state-aligned actors using private vehicles. Surveillance emerges through AML/KYC mandates, audit regimes, and reserve disclosures, and you guessed it - they’re all going to be under state oversight.

Bitcoin and Stablecoin in tandem are especially worrying, given the roles they play. Bitcoin becomes a state-held strategic asset, meaning that it serves as a technological reserve, legitimizing and containing decentralized finance within the vaults of capital. Meanwhile, Stablecoins serve as public-facing currencies, regulated and gated by the state but issued through private or corporate channels.

Together, they reduce your financial freedom to permissioned systems. Dollars once flowed across borders and between people, but are now tethered to state-sanctioned flows, surveilled through blockchain records, compliance data, and asset disclosures.

Technocratic Dominance But With Memes And Stuff

This architecture positions digital currency not as a tool for financial emancipation as it’s being sold to us, but as a mechanism of governance. Every transaction, every reserve report, every token issued under state-aligned regulation becomes a data point that is indexed, auditable, and surveilled. Financial decisions no longer lie solely with users because they are baked into regulatory frameworks, corporate compliance systems, and the digital apparatus of the state.

Capitalism’s endgame, as you can see, is control over your money, masked as innovation, increased surveillance sold to you as safety, and centralized power dressed up as technological progress.

The Inevitable Destination

Capitalism has always been presented as a mirage, and the place we’ve arrived at now only proves that. With every additional authoritarian tendril that writhes its way into our lives, we’re told that this is free and good, actually. The truth is that, under capitalism, we’ve only seen less and less of our rights and freedoms as time goes on. The history of every single Western country proves this without a shadow of a doubt.

Under Trump’s second term, the era of DOGE, Palantir omnipresence, national databases, and digital asset regulation, the veneer hasn’t only fallen but it’s fully collapsed. America, in effect, has become what it was always destined to be: a technocratic leviathan where data is the new dominator, and state power cloaked in dashboards.

This was always the destination, though, because Trump wouldn’t have been possible without the many failings and transgressions of his predecessor. One could, in fact, make the argument that the majority of “progress” in Western countries only applies to the ruling class, because year after year they keep winning, while the working class seems to just keep losing.

But this is not the end. Capitalism’s endpoint, after all, is fragile.

And if we saw this as inevitable, we must also see it as reversible.

