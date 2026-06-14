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What Happens to the Human Body When the Schumann Resonance Spikes?

Deep inside our atmosphere, a silent planetary heartbeat is constantly ringing out at a frequency of 7.83 Hz.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 14, 2026

Discovered by physicist Winfried Otto Schumann, the Schumann Resonance is a natural electromagnetic wave generated by global lightning strikes. But what happens when this cosmic pulse interacts with human biology?

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