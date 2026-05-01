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WHCD Shooting Investigation: Was the Ballroom The REAL Goal?

The shooting on April 25th by suspect Cole Tomas Allen has reignited a fierce political debate.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 01, 2026

For months, Judge Richard Leon has blocked the construction of the new White House Ballroom, narrowing the project to just a "security bunker." However, following the evacuation of the President and VP JD Vance, the administration is arguing that hosting high-profile events in "vulnerable" public hotels like the Washington Hilton is a national security risk that can no longer be ignored.

Is this a necessary security upgrade, or is the administration using a tragedy to push through a "vanity project"?

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