WHCD Shooting Investigation: Was the Ballroom The REAL Goal?

For months, Judge Richard Leon has blocked the construction of the new White House Ballroom, narrowing the project to just a "security bunker." However, following the evacuation of the President and VP JD Vance, the administration is arguing that hosting high-profile events in "vulnerable" public hotels like the Washington Hilton is a national security risk that can no longer be ignored.
Is this a necessary security upgrade, or is the administration using a tragedy to push through a "vanity project"?
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