Who Actually Owns Hasan Piker?

Let's pull back the curtain on the multi-million dollar business of creator representation. We trace how prominent progressive commentators like Hasan Piker, despite their radical anti-capitalist rhetoric, utilize the exact same elite Hollywood machinery and high-level management networks as the corporate and right-wing figures they critique on screen.

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