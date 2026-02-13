Why Discord is REALLY Forcing IDs | The Lawsuit that Killed Privacy

Discord is just ONE of the first dominoes to fall in the 2026 Age Verification wars. Laws like Texas SB2420 (SCOPE Act) now require “commercially reasonable” methods to verify age, meaning the old “Type in 1990” trick is a liability for platforms.
#discord #onlinesafetyact #texas #privacylaws #techpolitics
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:
📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@prolepilled)
🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)
🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)
Follow the hosts on X:
Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab
Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo
Dissent In Bloom: https://x.com/DissentinBloom
FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:
🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled
Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled