Why Discord is REALLY Forcing IDs | The Lawsuit that Killed Privacy

Feb 13, 2026

Discord is just ONE of the first dominoes to fall in the 2026 Age Verification wars. Laws like Texas SB2420 (SCOPE Act) now require “commercially reasonable” methods to verify age, meaning the old “Type in 1990” trick is a liability for platforms.

#discord #onlinesafetyact #texas #privacylaws #techpolitics

