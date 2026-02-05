PROLEPILLED



Why Far-Right Influencers Are Suddenly Defending the Epstein Files

Feb 05, 2026

After the newest Epstein files dropped, your favorite far-right influencers didn’t react with outrage; they went into defense mode. That reaction is more revealing than the documents themselves.

#EpsteinFiles #MediaAnalysis #alexjones #andrewtate #PowerAndPolitics #NarrativeControl

