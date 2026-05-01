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Why is Erika Kirk Dressing Like Her Husband’s Assassin?

The internet is losing it over Erika Kirk’s latest appearance on the Turning Point USA podcast.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 01, 2026

Just months after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, his widow and successor is under fire for a wardrobe choice that many are calling "sinister."

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