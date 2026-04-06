Why is Everyone Talking About "Aliens" Right Now? (Something is Wrong)

What's really going on here? We analyze the Narrative Saturation of April 2026. Why are we seeing a sudden spike in reports of missing scientists?



Why does it seem like the *entire* narrative is being fed to us in complete lockstep, from social media to the US Government itself?



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