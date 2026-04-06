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Why is Everyone Talking About "Aliens" Right Now? (Something is Wrong)

Can we just talk about how much alien, space, dead, and missing scientists, and UFO content is being shoved into the public consciousness right now?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 06, 2026

What's really going on here? We analyze the Narrative Saturation of April 2026. Why are we seeing a sudden spike in reports of missing scientists?

Why does it seem like the *entire* narrative is being fed to us in complete lockstep, from social media to the US Government itself?

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