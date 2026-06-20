Why Israel Just Cancelled the New U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

On June 17, 2026, the Trump administration and Iran shocked the world by signing the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), halting the active shooting war, lowering oil prices, and sending Vice President JD Vance to Switzerland to hammer out a permanent nuclear disarmament deal. But before the ink could even dry, the summit was abruptly cancelled as Israel brutally attacked Lebanon, violating the MoU.



Was this sudden escalation an unpredictable tragedy, or a highly calculated, inevitable act of diplomatic sabotage?

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