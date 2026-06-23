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Why Myron Gaines Wants Men to Move Into a "Sausage Compound"

The modern manosphere has undergone a terrifying structural shift
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 23, 2026

For over a decade, online male influencers made millions teaching young men how to navigate the dating market, improve their social skills, and find partners. But in 2026, the strategy has completely inverted: the algorithm is now actively programming men to view women as dangerous financial liabilities and psychological traps.

The ultimate manifestation of this trend is a recent viral blueprint pushed by Fresh & Fit host Myron Gaines, who explicitly told his audience that living with a woman "destroys your drive to conquer," urging men instead to move into hyper-insulated luxury estates exclusively with their "rich, fit, go-getter homies."

We call it what it is: the rise of the Sausage Compound.

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