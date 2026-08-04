Why Politics Attracts the Most NARCISSISTIC People on Earth

Why do so many politicians, regardless of party, era, or ideology, behave with the exact same playbook of denial, grandiosity, and victim-reversal whenever they are caught red-handed? The answer isn't just "bad PR." It's a foundational psychological framework that defines the entire political class: Narcissistic Personality Disorder and the weaponization of DARVO.

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