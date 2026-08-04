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Why Politics Attracts the Most NARCISSISTIC People on Earth

Politics offers what psychologists call narcissistic supply on tap: attention, admiration, status, and power without the accountability of most high-status jobs.
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Snow Himbo

Why do so many politicians, regardless of party, era, or ideology, behave with the exact same playbook of denial, grandiosity, and victim-reversal whenever they are caught red-handed? The answer isn't just "bad PR." It's a foundational psychological framework that defines the entire political class: Narcissistic Personality Disorder and the weaponization of DARVO.

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