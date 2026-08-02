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Why Researchers Warn 6G Will See Through Your WALLS

"You can turn off your phone, but you can't turn off the air around you."
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Snow Himbo

For decades, digital surveillance required a device: a smartphone in your pocket, a smart TV in your living room, or a security camera on the corner. But as telecommunications conglomerates and international standards bodies lay the groundwork for 6G networks, that paradigm is changing forever.

Enter ISAC: Integrated Sensing and Communication.

Unlike 5G, which primarily focused on higher data transfer speeds, 6G is being built from the ground up to operate as a massive, distributed radar system. By utilizing sub-terahertz radio waves and AI-driven signal processing, 6G infrastructure can detect physical objects, map 3D environments through solid walls, and monitor minute biological signals, like human breathing and heartbeats, without requiring a target to carry a single electronic device.

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