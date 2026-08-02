Why Researchers Warn 6G Will See Through Your WALLS

For decades, digital surveillance required a device: a smartphone in your pocket, a smart TV in your living room, or a security camera on the corner. But as telecommunications conglomerates and international standards bodies lay the groundwork for 6G networks, that paradigm is changing forever.



Enter ISAC: Integrated Sensing and Communication.



Unlike 5G, which primarily focused on higher data transfer speeds, 6G is being built from the ground up to operate as a massive, distributed radar system. By utilizing sub-terahertz radio waves and AI-driven signal processing, 6G infrastructure can detect physical objects, map 3D environments through solid walls, and monitor minute biological signals, like human breathing and heartbeats, without requiring a target to carry a single electronic device.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE