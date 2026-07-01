Why the Wealthiest Country on Earth Has the Deadliest Healthcare

But when a highly organized economic system places thousands of working-class people in a position where they meet a premature, unnatural, and agonizing death—knowing full well that these conditions will kill them—that deed is murder just as surely. Disguised, malicious, institutional murder.



In 1845, Friedrich Engels coined the term "Social Murder" to describe how the industrial bourgeoisie knowingly condemned the working class to early graves through unlivable environments and systemic neglect. Today, in the wealthiest nation on earth, that exact same crime is committed daily inside the clean, sterile walls of for-profit hospitals and corporate insurance offices.



This video essay is dedicated to a fallen comrade, a victim of a predatory system that looked at a human being suffering from Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), calculated the cost of care versus the probability of profit, and chose the balance sheet over his life.



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