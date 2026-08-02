On July 28, 2026, tech startup Orchid launched a viral promotional ad for its flagship AI personal assistant that immediately sparked widespread disgust and rage across social media. Designed primarily for founders, investors, and executives to manage messy calendars and inboxes, the startup chose a wild scenario to demo its product: a woman whose partner forgot their anniversary.



In the warm-toned, cinematic ad, the girlfriend texts Orchid about her partner's failure. The AI agent then silently contacts the boyfriend, prompts him to make a dinner reservation, orders a flower delivery, and reports his progress back to the girlfriend, transforming a total lack of human effort into a synthetic anniversary celebration.

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