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Why Trump’s Beijing Trip Just Changed the World Forever

President Donald Trump’s recent high-stakes state visit to Beijing marks the definitive end of an era for US-China relations.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 17, 2026

As Trump and Xi Jinping meet amid trade war truces, global conflicts, and dramatic pageantry, the geopolitical landscape is shifting permanently.

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