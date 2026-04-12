PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

X May Require Your Face: The END of Anonymous Social Media?

Following a massive fine from the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and the ongoing war against AI bot-farms, Elon Musk is reportedly preparing a "Biometric Mandate."
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 12, 2026

To keep your verification, and eventually, to even post, users may soon be required to upload government IDs and facial scans.

Is this about "security," or is X being used as the Trojan Horse for a global Digital ID system?

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture