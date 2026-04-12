X May Require Your Face: The END of Anonymous Social Media?

To keep your verification, and eventually, to even post, users may soon be required to upload government IDs and facial scans.
Is this about "security," or is X being used as the Trojan Horse for a global Digital ID system?
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