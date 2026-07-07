RED SCARE 2.0 IS HERE

Standing beneath the granite monument of Mount Rushmore to kick off America's 250th anniversary weekend, President Donald Trump delivered what is easily the most aggressive, red-baiting speech from a U.S. President in modern history. Declaring a resurgent "communist menace" to be a greater threat to American liberty than World War I, World War II, or the September 11 attacks, the administration has officially revived the language of the Cold War.



But why now? Why is an ideology with virtually no institutional state power in Washington suddenly being framed as an existential, civilization-ending crisis?

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