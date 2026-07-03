The Dangerous Hidden Plan Inside "Project 2029"

Quietly backed by major Democratic operatives, former White House advisors, and rising stars like Senator Cory Booker, "Project 2029" has officially launched its blueprint to shape the future of American policy. While mainstream headlines are praising its first major rollout, a tech-regulation framework called "Kids Over Clicks", independent researchers are noticing a deeply unsettling trend hidden within the fine print.



Under the noble guise of protecting children and fighting corporate tech monopolies, Project 2029 is laying the policy groundwork for an unprecedented expansion of digital surveillance, mandatory age-verification, and data collection.

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